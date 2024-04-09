Robert Downey Jr. would happily return to the role of Iron Man

HQ

Tony Stark may be dead and buried in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but since when has that ever stopped a character from being resurrected? Something that can definitely be asked about Robert Downey Jr and Iron Man.

The two entities are closely intertwined and associated with each other. And indeed, the talk has been there, ever since the character's farewell in Avengers: Endgame. Even Downey himself seems to be more than excited to get the chance to come back.

Which he also mentioned in a recent interview with Esquire after being asked about his feelings on being given the chance to reprise his iconic role again.

"Happily. It's too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He's the house. He will always win."

And who knows, maybe Downey and Iron Man are exactly what the MCU needs right now given the miserable state the franchise is in. Although Feige has clearly stated in the past that he would never consider reviving Stark.

"We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

Would you like to see Downey resurrected as Iron Man in the MCU?