Robert Downey Jr. will not allow an AI replica to be made of him

HQ

AI is a weird thing, really. It promises a lot, but as it's still such a young technology, we're not really sure what it can accomplish besides - as Guillermo del Toro put it - semi-compelling screensavers. The real test of its value in the movie and gaming industry feels like it starts now, but someone who doesn't want to be a part of that test is Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking on the On with Kara Swisher podcast, Downey spoke about not wanting an AI replica made of him, even when he passes. "I intend to sue all future executives ... [If I'm dead] my law firm will still be very active," he said.

There will be those that embrace new technology just as there are those that shun it as Downey has done here. In time, we'll see more of what AI is capable of, and perhaps that will turn some heads, but the first impression made is not a strong one.