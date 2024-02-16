Robert Downey Jr. wears many faces in The Sympathizer trailer

The Sympathizer has just released its second teaser trailer, giving us some more insight in the limited series from Oldboy director Park Chan-Wook.

The show stars Hoa Xuande as a Vietnamese man who is dragged into service to the CIA. Robert Downey Jr. is his fellow agent and mentor as he tries to get Xuande to collect as much information on his countrymen as he can following the Vietnam War.

The series is based on a Pulitzer prize-winning novel of the same name, and will arrive on Max on the 14th of April. Check out the trailer below: