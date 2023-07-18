Robert Downey Jr says Oppenheimer is the best movie he's ever been in

HQ

It is hardly an understatement to say that Robert Downey Jr. has an impressive resume, he is a highly competent actor with an almost unreasonable amount of box office hits. Up next, we will see him in Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss and according to an interview with him in IndieWire, this is the best movie he has ever been in:

"Just going to flat out say it: This is the best film I've ever been in, and I cannot wait for you all to experience it."

That sounds very promising, we haven't seen any reviews yet, but Christopher Nolan has delivered masterful movies many times before. In other roles we find Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer himself, Emily Blunt plays his wife Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer and Matt Damon takes on the role of General Leslie Groves Jr. - just to name a few. It's a star-studded cast to say the least. Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21.

Do you think Oppenheimer will be a new Nolan masterpiece?

IndieWire