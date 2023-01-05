Robert Downey Jr: "Nobody cared about Iron Man"

HQ

We all know how good it is, Marvel Studios' start to the 23-film series that culminated in Endgame, and we all know how important it was to the genre itself. However, when it came to production, not many people really believed in either the idea, the characters, Downey, director Jon Favreau or the story they intended to tell. The team received $200 million from the studio and then improvised much of the dialogue. Robert has now talked about this in a bit more detail in an interview with CB and apparently not many people simply cared about this "experiment".

"Well, I mean, first of all, because not too many people were thinking that Iron Man was even going to have an opening weekend or do much of anything, so we were a little bit left alone. I find out more every day about how that thing was financed, it was basically ready to be written off if it tanked. And so anyway, it was the perfect thing where there were not a lot of creatively aggressive eyes on us. And by the time they gave it to us, it was like united artists, like the lunatics took over the asylum. And I remember Jeff Bridges, too, he was like, 'Man, we're doing a $200 million independent movie, man.' And there was just that sense that, of course, it was much more organized."

Thanks, ComicBook.