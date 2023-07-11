Robert Downey Jr. names his most important films

HQ

Robert Downey Jr. has named The Shaggy Dog and Dolittle as the most important films of the last 25 years, and Sr. as his most important movie of all time.

Speaking with the New York Times, the actor said: "Honestly, the two most important films I've done in the last 25 years are The Shaggy Dog, because that was the film that got Disney saying they would insure me. Then the second most important film was Dolittle, because Dolittle was a two-and-a-half-year wound of squandered opportunity."

"And that whole time," he continued. "My dad was passing away, and as an avoidance mechanism, I decided to send crews over and get his thoughts on his winter years, and that turned into Sr., probably the most important thing I will ever do."

Sr. is a 2022 documentary produced by Downey about his father and their relationship. The Shaggy Dog is much less of a weighty film, as it sees Tim Allen transform into the titular canine while Downey Jr. plays the villainous Dr. Kozak. Dolittle released in 2020 and followed Downey Jr. as a doctor who could speak with animals. Both of the latter movies ended up as flops, but it seems the Iron Man actor considers them incredible lessons for his career.