Robert Downey Jr. doesn't think Margot Robbie gets enough credit for Barbie performance

Recently, the internet had a mini-meltdown over Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig not receiving Oscar nominations for their parts in Barbie. While it's unlikely the Academy is going to rethink its decision, even actors have spoken out against the choice.

Ryan Gosling issued a statement in support of Gerwig and Robbie, and fellow Best Supporting Actor nominee Robert Downey Jr. also seems a bit disappointed Robbie isn't getting any attention. In a conversation with Sterling K. Brown and Willem Dafoe, Downey Jr. highlighted the importance of listening in a role, shouting out Robbie for her performance.

"Margot Robbie is not getting enough credit, in my opinion," he said. "America [Ferrera] has this amazing speech. And by the way she nails it! I'm watching it and go, 'Wow, that was a really tough one. That's like a one act play. The whole movie hinges on it.' But it's the cuts away to Robbie so actively listening that I realize Greta is really on to something here. But it's Robbie who had to trust ... and it's hard when someone who has the fucking two-page passage and they go, 'Ok now let's jump in and get Bob,' and you're like, 'I've been listening to this all day and now I have to make it work!'"

Other actors and actresses have praised Robbie for her work as Barbie. Do you think she should have received an Oscar nomination?