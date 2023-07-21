Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man is one of the 'one of the greatest casting decisions in the history of movies,' says Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan recently praised Marvel's casting choice of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

With Downey Jr. leaving the Marvel machine behind, and turning back to "real acting" in his role in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan wished to praise the actor in his role as Iron Man, calling it "one of the greatest casting decisions in the history of movies" in an interview with Josh Horowitz.

Marvel's breakout hit of Iron Man in 2008 was integral to the sculpting of the MCU we see today. Downey Jr. as Tony Stark certainly aided that endeavour, and without him playing the billionaire who's to say where the movies would have gone.

Robert Downey Jr. isn't the only star of Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan has praised for their previous work. In another interview he referenced Devon Bostick's work in Diary of a Wimpy Kid as Rodrick Heffley, though there wasn't quite the same level of praise put on that role.

Do you think Iron Man could have succeeded without Robert Downey Jr.?