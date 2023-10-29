Robert De Niro's Wise Guys is renamed Alto Knights

HQ

Warner Bros. has announced that a few changes have been made to Robert De Niro's upcoming mob drama Wise Guys. The film will now be called Alto Knights and it will release on 14th November 2024, instead of its original release date of 2nd February 2024.

The film sees De Niro star in two separate roles: Italian American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. It has also been in the works since the 1970s, but it has struggled generating interest from major studios over the decades.

Alongside De Niro, the film stars Debra Messing (Will & Grace), Kathrine Narducci (The Sopranos), and musician Cosmo Jarvis. It also directed by Barry Levinson, who's previous work includes Rain Man, Bugsy, and Wag the Dog.