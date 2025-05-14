English
Robert De Niro urges protest against Trump at Cannes opening

The actor uses his lifetime achievement speech to condemn new US film tariffs and defend artistic freedom.

The latest news on the United States. As the 78th Cannes Film Festival opened with glamor and political undertones, Robert De Niro seized the spotlight to criticise United States President Donald Trump's proposed 100% tariff on foreign films.

Accepting a lifetime achievement award, the actor condemned what he sees as attacks on creativity and called for public protest. Despite organisers aiming to keep politics at bay, this year's festival has become a reflection of global unrest. Check out his speech here.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Robert de Niro attends the 'Hands Of Stone' premiere during the 69th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2016 in Cannes, France // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


