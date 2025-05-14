Robert De Niro urges protest against Trump at Cannes opening

HQ

The latest news on the United States . As the 78th Cannes Film Festival opened with glamor and political undertones, Robert De Niro seized the spotlight to criticise United States President Donald Trump's proposed 100% tariff on foreign films.

Accepting a lifetime achievement award, the actor condemned what he sees as attacks on creativity and called for public protest. Despite organisers aiming to keep politics at bay, this year's festival has become a reflection of global unrest. Check out his speech here.