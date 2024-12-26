Robert De Niro takes on the role of US president in Netflix's Zero Day teaser

Robert De Niro is stepping into the political arena in the highly anticipated Netflix mini-series Zero Day. The series, set to debut on February 20, 2025, features De Niro as a former U.S. president who is called out of retirement to investigate the source of a deadly cyberattack. As he delves deeper, he uncovers a complex web of lies and conspiracies that shake the foundations of truth itself.

The teaser introduces a world on the brink of collapse, where the lines between reality and conspiracy blur. Alongside De Niro, the series features a strong cast including Jesse Plemons and Lizzy Caplan, promising a star-studded experience for viewers. With themes of political instability and cyber warfare, Zero Day taps into the current cultural zeitgeist, reflecting the growing concerns around global security and misinformation.

Created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael S. Schmidt, Zero Day is shaping up to be a tense, high-stakes drama that explores the darker corners of modern politics. The mini-series is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as it questions what's real in a world driven by technology and intrigue.

Are you excited to watch Zero Day when it premieres next year?