Robert De Niro shares "love and support" for transgender daughter

HQ

Following the reveal of his child coming out as transgender, actor Robert De Niro has given a statement of support for his daughter, Airyn De Niro.

"I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter," the actor told Variety in a statement. "I don't know what the big deal is. I love all my children."

De Niro has seven children, and has largely kept them out of the limelight as they have grown up due to wanting them to have as normal of a childhood as possible. That can be pretty difficult when your dad is one of the most-famous actors of all-time, but Airyn is grateful for it.

"I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight. They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible," she said.

This is an ad:

Often, the older generation can be associated with a lack of understanding around transgender people, but it seems De Niro doesn't hold anything but love in his heart for his child, which in today's political climate makes for a nice change of pace.