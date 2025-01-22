Robert De Niro makes grand television debut in Netflix's Zero Day

HQ

We're seeing a growing number of major Hollywood stars making the leap from movies to television as of late, with Harrison Ford appearing in 1923 and Shrinking, Gary Oldman in Slow Horses, and the next will be Robert De Niro. After establishing himself as one of the film world's greatest ever thanks to timeless appearances in many Oscar winners, all to continuing to thrive on the big screen in projects like the upcoming The Alto Knights, De Niro is soon also set to appear in Netflix's thriller Zero Day.

This is a show that follows a US President as he looks into a bunch of nationwide cyber attacks, all while dealing with his own problems. It's a conspiracy thriller, and in terms of the exact synopsis, Netflix Tudum's article adds the following:

"The limited series stars De Niro as respected former President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyberattack that caused chaos and thousands of fatalities across the country. Disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambitions of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide. Mullen's unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear."

Zero Day also features Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Matthew Modine, and Angela Bassett in its cast, and the team behind the camera is made up of creators Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, while author Michael S. Schimdt serves as an executive producer alongside De Niro.

As for when Zero Day will be making its arrival on Netflix, the show will debut on February 20, and you can see its trailer below.