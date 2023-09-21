Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Robert De Niro could be about to return as Taxi Driver's Travis Bickle

Sadly, it doesn't appear to be for a revival of the original film.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Robert De Niro is reportedly gearing up to return as Travis Bickle, his character from Taxi Driver and one of his most iconic roles of all-time. However, it won't be for another movie following the character.

According to The Sun, De Niro is instead reportedly being hired for an Uber campaign. De Niro has worked in adverts in the past, namely doing campaigns for bread and Kia. We're not sure yet when the ad or ads would be releasing, but if De Niro is involved, Uber is likely throwing a lot of money his way.

Do you want to see Travis Bickle return? Or do you think him coming back for an Uber ad is a waste of time?



Loading next content