Robert De Niro and Robert De Niro star in crime drama The Alto Knights

Whenever there is a big and high-profile gangster crime drama movie on its way, the odds favour Robert De Niro being involved in it in some way and form. The next major example of this will actually see that expectation doubled-down, as the legendary actor will not just be appearing in the movie once, but twice...?

Known as The Alto Knights, the movie is about two crime bosses in New York that are battling for control of the city. The film revolves around Frank Costello and Vito Genovese and the unusual catch is that both roles are actually portrayed by De Niro.

The film is directed by Rain Man's Barry Levinson, while Goodfellas' Nicholas Pileggi penned the script and Rocky's Irvin Winkler is attached as a producer. Needless to say, there's a lot of Oscar-winning expertise attached to this project, as well as featuring a cast that includes Shogun's Cosmo Jarvis.

The Alto Knights is slated to make its arrival in cinemas on March 21, 2025, and with that edging closer, we have a trailer for the film that you can see below. The full synopsis is also below for anyone interested in learning more about the film.

"The film follows two of New York's most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city's streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever."