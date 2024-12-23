Robbie Williams biopic Better Man faces Oscars disqualification over plagiarism claim

HQ

The Academy has disqualified Forbidden Road, an original song from the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, from the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song. According to IndieWire, the acoustic ballad was found to contain material resembling Jim Croce's I Got a Name, disqualifying it under the Academy's strict rules for originality.

This decision, reportedly spearheaded by Academy music branch governor Charles Fox—co-writer of the Croce classic—has left the shortlist with 14 contenders instead of 15. The ruling cannot be appealed, and voters will proceed with the reduced list for the January 8 nomination vote.

Better Man, which uniquely portrays Williams as a CGI chimpanzee, opens in limited release on Christmas Day. While its soundtrack, including "Forbidden Road", releases December 27, the film's Oscar hopes have taken a significant hit.

