Robbie Williams announces 2025 tour sporting same name as CGI-monkey docudrama

A few months ago, we reported on what is undoubtedly set to be one of the strangest musical biographies of all-time. The docudrama film is known as Better Man and explores the life of former Take That member and solo artist Robbie Williams, except it replaces an actor appearing as Williams with a CGI-monkey instead. With that film arriving in some markets from next month, Williams has also now revealed a full tour for 2025 that will sport the same name as his theatrical flick.

The Better Man Tour will kick off in late May with a show in Edinburgh, before heading south to London, north to Manchester, then across the Channel to host shows in Denmark, The Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, and finally Finland in September.

You can see the exact dates for each of the shows in the X post below.

