Rob Reiner's son charged with murdering his parents

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, authorities in Los Angeles have said on Tuesday.

Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead with fatal stab wounds at their Brentwood home on Sunday. Police arrested Nick Reiner later that evening, and prosecutors have now added special allegations of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail.

The case has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. District Attorney Nathan Hochman called the killings "shocking and tragic," pledging to pursue justice in what he described as a deeply painful case of family violence.

Nick Reiner, who has spoken publicly in the past about struggles with addiction and mental health, is not expected to appear in court until he is medically cleared. Tributes have poured in for Rob and Michele Reiner, including from former president Barack Obama, who praised their lives of creativity, activism and purpose.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman:

"Rob Reiner was one of the greatest film-makers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years Michele Singer Reiner's murder are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken. Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes."

