Rob Reiner's son arrested in connection with his parents' killing

The son of filmmaker Rob Reiner has been arrested on homicide charges after the director and his wife were found dead in their Los Angeles home, police said on Monday.

Nick Reiner was taken into custody and is being held in a Los Angeles County jail on 4 million dollars bail, according to jail records. A sheriff's department official confirmed he was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Authorities have not disclosed a motive or further details about the case.

No signs of forced entry into the home

Police said officers discovered two bodies at the couple's Brentwood residence on Sunday afternoon. The victims were later identified as Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Reiner, 68.

Local media reported the deaths were consistent with stabbing injuries, though officials have not publicly confirmed the cause. Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry into the home. The case remains under investigation, so stay tuned for further updates. This is a developing news story...