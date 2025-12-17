Rob Reiner's son appears in court on charges of killing his parents

HQ

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner, made his first court appearance on Wednesday after being charged with the murders of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

The arraignment was postponed for three weeks at the request of the defense, and Nick Reiner did not enter a plea. Wearing a blue protective vest, he spoke only briefly in court, agreeing to waive his right to a speedy arraignment. He is due back in Los Angeles County Superior Court on 7 January.

Prosecutors allege that Nick Reiner fatally stabbed his parents at their Brentwood home early Sunday before fleeing the scene. The couple's bodies were discovered later that day. He was arrested without incident that evening near downtown Los Angeles and remains in custody without bail.

Life in prison without parole or the death penalty

If convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, Reiner could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty, though prosecutors have not yet said whether they will seek capital punishment.

In a joint statement, his siblings Jake and Romy Reiner described the loss as "horrific and devastating," calling their parents not only their mother and father but "our best friends."

Authorities have released few details about a motive. Nick Reiner has previously spoken publicly about long struggles with addiction, experiences that inspired the 2015 film Being Charlie, which he co-wrote with his father.