Rob Lowe stars as an emotionally-wrecked biotech genius in Netflix's Unstable

Netflix has given us the first look at the upcoming comedy series Unstable. Starring Rob Lowe in the titular role of an eccentric biotech genius who is emotionally spiralling out of control, the series revolves around how his socially-awkward son (played by Lowe's own son, John Owen Lowe) has to come in and save him from disaster.

Arriving on the streamer on March 30, we now have the full trailer for the series, which gives us a look at Lowe's performance as this character, and also the sorts of comedic beats it will be looking to hit during its first season.