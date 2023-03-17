Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Unstable

Rob Lowe stars as an emotionally-wrecked biotech genius in Netflix's Unstable

The comedy series arrives on the streamer later this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Netflix has given us the first look at the upcoming comedy series Unstable. Starring Rob Lowe in the titular role of an eccentric biotech genius who is emotionally spiralling out of control, the series revolves around how his socially-awkward son (played by Lowe's own son, John Owen Lowe) has to come in and save him from disaster.

Arriving on the streamer on March 30, we now have the full trailer for the series, which gives us a look at Lowe's performance as this character, and also the sorts of comedic beats it will be looking to hit during its first season.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content