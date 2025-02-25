Rob Liefeld calls for Kevin Feige's resignation after Captain America: Brave New World underperforms

HQ

The Deadpool co-creator strongly criticises Kevin Feige in a post on social media. Especially in regard to Captain America: Brave New World, which despite a strong opening weekend has dropped like a stone at the box office, with an ticket sales decrease of almost 70% after one week. While global revenues have been good, with almost $300 million in ticket sales, this is a far cry from Marvel's previous box office successes, especially when you consider the film's rumoured production budget of around $180 million, which doesn't even include marketing and the extensive reshoots that Brave New World underwent.

Deadpool's co-creator has also previously been critical of Marvel Studios, after (among other things) feeling overlooked and neglected at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. And now he believes it's high time for Feige to "step down", citing Marvel's recent setbacks, including underperforming films and mixed audience reactions, which he claims clearly points to the need for new blood and new leadership.

What do you think? Is Feige still the right person to lead Marvel Studios?