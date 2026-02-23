Rob Jetten becomes youngest Dutch PM

HQ

Rob Jetten was formally installed as the Netherlands' youngest prime minister on Monday after being sworn in by King Willem-Alexander, but his minority coalition faces an immediate uphill battle in parliament.

Jetten, 38, led his pro-EU Democrats 66 (D66) party to a surprise victory last October, promising a reset after years of polarising politics dominated by nationalist leader Geert Wilders. His new coalition with the Christian Democrats and the VVD holds just 66 of 150 lower-house seats, forcing it to seek opposition backing for every major policy move.

Rob Jetten

At the heart of the government's agenda is a historic rise in defence spending to meet NATO's 3.5% of GDP target by 2035, up from roughly 2% today. The increase would be financed through a proposed "freedom tax" surcharge on income, alongside cuts to welfare, higher personal healthcare contributions and a faster rise in the retirement age.

Opposition parties across the spectrum have criticised the plan. Left-wing leader Jesse Klaver called the proposals unfair, arguing they would disproportionately impact lower-income households, while Wilders has vowed to resist the coalition's initiatives outright. Jetten has sought to frame his minority position as an opportunity for broader cooperation, signalling that adjustments to the budget plans remain possible in the months ahead...