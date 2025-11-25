Roald Dahl's James Bond movie script is now on display

HQ

You know him best as the man who penned several children's books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Twits, Esio Trot, and more, but he also was a screenplay writer for a James Bond film too. Yep, Roald Dahl wasn't just an excellent kids book writer, he also created the script for You Only Live Twice, the 007 epic that featured Sean Connery in the leading role.

This rather unusual pairing is being immortalised in the form of a dedicated display at The Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom, with the original script available to see for yourself.

As confirmed in a blog post, we're given a little bit of background on the script, which adds: "Dahl took just 8 weeks to write the first draft of the screenplay for You Only Live Twice, but the script continued to evolve even as cameras rolled. On set, he worked closely with director Lewis Gilbert, whom Dahl called "the only fine, lovely director I've ever worked with.""

Dahl was actually the perfect man for the job to write an espionage film as during World War II, like Bond creator Ian Fleming, he served as part of the British Intelligence. We don't know any details about this, but it's likely why he was also the perfect man for the job of making a film script that differed entirely from the source material novel.

As explained: "Dahl kept the East Asian location and a handful of names and settings, but the rest of the plot diverged considerably. The result was a film uniquely infused with Dahl's imagination - adventurous, mischievous and unmistakably his own."

You can head to the museum until February 1 to see the script on display.

