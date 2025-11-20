Roadside Research confirmed to launch day one on Xbox Game Pass

Roadside Research, the game where you and up to three friends take on the role of aliens studying humans at a roadside gas station, just got a new trailer at the Xbox Partner Preview showcase. It'll be heading our way in Q1 2026, and launching Day One on Xbox Game Pass.

The game is a co-op simulator, in which you'll manage the gas station, try and study human customers, and try and keep your alien identity hidden. As a co-op game too, you can be sure you'll get up to all sorts of shenanigans with your fellow aliens.

Roadside Research currently has a demo available, and when it launches it'll first arrive in Early Access. Check out the trailer below for a sneak peek at what's available.