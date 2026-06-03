Roadside rescue leads to unlikely friendship between cop and kitten

HQ

What began as a routine call for a Wisconsin police officer quickly turned into an unexpected friendship. State Trooper Brody Schmitz recently responded to assist a motorist at an on-ramp to Interstate 90 when he heard an unusual story.

According to the report a motorist informed the cop that:

"She had witnessed someone throw kittens out of a moving vehicle"

The driver reported that someone had thrown several kittens out of a vehicle, and although the suspect's car was never located, Schmitz found one of the kittens by the roadside. The little black-and-white kitten was first taken to an animal shelter for care while the officer finished his shift. But even then, Schmitz had already decided to give it a permanent home.

The kitten has now been named Toby and has moved in with its new owner. What happened to the other kittens is unclear, but for Toby, that dramatic day ended with a new home and an unusual companion in the form of a police officer.