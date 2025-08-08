Roadmap reveal: Here's what to expect from Titan Quest II in the coming months

HQ

Last Friday, as part of the THQ Nordic Showcase, developer Grimlore Games surprised many when it shadowdropped Titan Quest II, launching the game as an Early Access project. With this first taste of the overall title now available for PC players to check out, you might be wondering how the future will expand and improve on the experience?

The first roadmap for the game has been revealed, presenting and sharing information on what updates will be offered in the immediate future. As part of the roadmap, we're told that there will be major updates every three months and that smaller balancing, bugfixing, and minor updates are planned every six weeks, with hotfixes coming when and as needed.

In the immediate future, by the end of 2025, we can expect an update that brings a new chapter for the game, plus a feature update that adds a character creator, and a system update that introduces a new mastery.

Beyond this, for the game's plans for 2026, we can expect additional chapters, new items, new enemies and bosses, fresh quests, even more masteries, crafting, improved multiplayer, and a host of extra language support options.

To add to this, Grimlore promises that the Early Access version of the game will last until late 2026, and that the price will remain at €29.99 for anyone who wants to snag a copy at the moment. When the 1.0 evolution happens, expect the price to leap to €49.99 for prospective buyers from that point onwards.

Also, as a final few disclaimers, Grimlore explains that there will not be any mounts coming to the game, that multiplayer will arrive in full soon, that a console release will happen in line with the 1.0 build, and that "more content, refinements, and divine surprises lie ahead."