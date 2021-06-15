Roadmap for Season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone shows off a new vehicle, Verdansk map update, and new weapons

A few days ago at the Summer Game Fest, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 4 was revealed, and stated to be starting as soon as June 17. Ahead of that date, Treyarch and Raven Software has given us the roadmap, giving a look at the sorts of content that will be coming in the next season of the shooters.

Warzone fans can look forward to a map update to Verdansk, as well as a new gulag experience, a new vehicle (the dirt bike), as well as a few new game modes to try their hands at.

Black Ops Cold War multiplayer fans on the other hand can expect four new maps; Collateral, Hijacked, Amsterdam, and Rush. As well as this, there will be three new game modes; One in the Chamber, Multi-Team Sat-Link, and Capture the Flag.

Zombies players will be able to experience a new Outbreak mission and region, but they will also be getting an entirely new map, known as Mauer Der Toten.

Last of all, players of all modes can look forward to a variety of new weapons, operators, scorestreaks, and Prestige Levels to unlock and use, alongside a seasonal event called Ground Fall coming at the start of the season. The description for the event states that it will ask players to "tackle objectives pertaining to the new modes, maps, and weaponry in Black Ops Cold War and to the new Points of Interest in Warzone. Completing these objectives will reward you with items such as Emblems, Calling Cards, and a Satellite Weapon Charm, as well as some XP. Complete every challenge, and you'll receive an Epic Secondary Weapon Blueprint that is truly out of this world."

Take a look at the roadmap below, and if you are interested in reading a little more about everything that is coming, be sure to check out the blog post over here.