Roadhouse remake gets its first movie poster

We have to be honest and say that we're not sure why the Patrick Swayze cult-classic Roadhouse needs a remake, but it's coming and premieres on March 21 on Amazon Prime. Now we have gotten the first poster from this movie, showing Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist Elwood Dalton, ex-UFC middleweight fighter working at a seedy roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

The first Roadhouse was released back in 1989, and is a brutal action-film with several scenes we imagine it will be hard to re-create today without altering them a lot. At least it's still produced by Joel Silver, who also produced the original. Some other confirmed actors beside Gyllenhaal are Jessica Williams, Billy Magnussen and Daniela Melchior.