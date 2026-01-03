Road Rash's violent legacy lives on in Bash Moto

HQ

Despite the 90s being awash with racing games, many of which are now considered classics that shaped an entire generation of gamers, there are few whose absence feels as strange as Road Rash, because who could resist the idea of hurtling along at 200 kilometres per hour on narrow roads, weaving through traffic and beating your opponents over the head with chains and batons?

Road Rash was a huge success in the 90s, but got cancelled almost as quickly as it left the starting line, because beyond the games for Mega Drive, 3DO, and PlayStation, the concept seemingly fizzled out. Apart from a tired Java-based game for mobile phones in 2009, the series has been silent.

But Bash Moto looks like it could change that, an indie game that promises speed, brutality and wide open roads along the American west coast. Check out the trailer below.