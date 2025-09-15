Road Kings is "100% percent" the ultimate trucking experience

HQ

The trucking simulation space is one that has in recent memory been dominated by the Truck Simulator series (both American and Euro). However, in 2026 a new player will enter the scene as Saber Interactive will be serving up Road Kings, a project that is all about hauling cargo around the American deep south, a region wracked with turbulent weather conditions.

We recently had the chance to test the game during our time at Gamescom, and you can read our thoughts on Road Kings here, but we also had the opportunity to speak with Saber Interactive Porto's creative director Peter Mack to learn a little more about Road Kings.

In the interview, we asked Mack if the aim was to make Road Kings the ultimate trucking experience, to which he told us.

"A hundred percent. The most important thing for us is that it's about something. And I know that there's a lot of people involved in trucking throughout the world. So, it is an industry that's experienced a lot of change, what with technology, and weather, and all the things that people face in this work. So, for us, in addition to the fantastic vehicles and all the wonderful stuff, we've got a lot of guys who put a lot of work into creating human reasons for you to be out there. Why are they doing this? What are they doing? What are they after? So, we'll see if we've pulled it off or not, but we really tried to do that."

Needless to say, Road Kings will be about more than just getting to and from locations in a wider world, and that's something that Saber is hoping it has reflected in its many simulated systems.

Catch the full interview below to hear more about how Saber's vehicular mastery has creeped into development of Road Kings.