Road House is Prime Video's biggest movie streaming debut to date

HQ

Road House has seemingly already been a massive success for Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, as the remake that stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, alongside Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Darren Barnet, and even Conor McGregor has become the streamer's biggest movie streaming debut to date.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the film has already clocked over 50 million views, but it should be said that Amazon doesn't exactly confirm what constitutes a view. What we do know is that the figure has been reached in the two weeks since the film debuted on the platform.

As Amazon is often selective with what information it shares in regard to views, it's unclear just how Road House stacks up to other major and expensive works on the streamer, such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Citadel.