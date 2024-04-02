LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Predecessor
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Road House

      Road House is Prime Video's biggest movie streaming debut to date

      The Jake Gyllenhaal-led film has attracted over 50 million views.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Road House has seemingly already been a massive success for Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, as the remake that stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, alongside Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Darren Barnet, and even Conor McGregor has become the streamer's biggest movie streaming debut to date.

      The Hollywood Reporter notes that the film has already clocked over 50 million views, but it should be said that Amazon doesn't exactly confirm what constitutes a view. What we do know is that the figure has been reached in the two weeks since the film debuted on the platform.

      As Amazon is often selective with what information it shares in regard to views, it's unclear just how Road House stacks up to other major and expensive works on the streamer, such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Citadel.

      Road House

      Related texts

      0
      Road House

      Road House
      MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

      The 1989 cult classic, starring the late Patrick Swayze as the bouncer Dalton, has been remade and we're relatively pleased with this updated version.



      Loading next content