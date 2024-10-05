Road House and The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior joins the Anaconda remake

HQ

We can in part attribute the success of Anaconda for the huge array of just frankly awful budget giant creature features. Be it ridiculous flicks like Crocodylus or Land Shark, or even more expensive and generally higher quality offerings like Rampage, The Meg, or Beast, there are no shortage of films where humans are hunted by enormous and often twisted versions of regular animals.

We'll be getting another dose of that in the future, as Sony Pictures has plans in place to remake and produce a new Anaconda film. We've known this for a little while, including that it will feature Jack Black and Paul Rudd as cast members, and now to add to these comedy legends, we have a rising star.

Following on from appearing in The Suicide Squad, Fast X, and Road House, Daniela Melchior will be joining the cast of Anaconda. It's unclear when the film will be looking to film and likewise who else is being eyed to join the cast, but Deadline does affirm that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent's writers Tom Gornican and Kevin Etten have written the script, with the former planning to also direct.

