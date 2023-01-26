Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Road 96: Mile 0

Road 96: Mile 0, prequel to Road 96, hits all platforms on 4 April

Digixart takes us on a journey back through Petria with the story of the first two kids who tried to escape the country.

We couldn't be happier with the news we bring you. Digixart, the studio behind the road adventure Road 96, returns to the asphalt with a new adventure that serves as a prequel to the 2019 indie.

Under the name Road 96: Mile 0, the story revolves around two young people who aim to be the first to escape the dictatorship exercised by President Tyrak, and whose example would be followed by all the characters we controlled in Road 96. Even some of the characters we crossed paths with on the journey then will also appear here.

Both the studio and publisher Ravenscourt have been preparing the announcement on social media for a few days, and now we have the trailer available, which you can see below. Road 96: Mile 0 will be released on all platforms (PC, where it already has a page on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch) on the same day: 4 April 2023.

HQ

We recently had the opportunity to chat with the creator of both installments, Digixart founder and CEO Yoan Fanise, in whose interview (which you can watch below) he talks about art, politics and procedural storytelling in the original.

HQ
Road 96: Mile 0

