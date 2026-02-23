"Palate cleanser" is a term that is actually extremely useful when it comes to video games. It's not just between different taste experiences that a lighter, sweeter and friction-free dish needs to slide down the hatch - even between heavier gaming experiences, a "mental palate cleanser" is needed. A palate cleanser, but for the soul. Roach Post is exactly that kind of diversion. An accessible, sweet and completely non-dramatic game.

Have you ever played Patchwork? A board game where you lay out polyomino-shaped pieces to sew together a patchwork quilt. An incredible game, a true classic and most likely a source of inspiration for the developers Karp Games, who are behind Roach Post. Even though there is no patchwork to be sewn here, the presence of the differently shaped "Tetris" pieces - which in this game are made up of stamps - speaks for itself.

Different customers have different sized packages with varying degrees of difficulty.

In Roach Post, a puzzle roguelike, your goal is to spruce up an old post office - with the help of a whole bunch of cockroaches. Yes, it sounds counterproductive to me too, but the cockroaches have different abilities that allow you to achieve your goals both easier and faster. These abilities range from more "shuffles" for your stamp pile to significantly higher scores from specific colours. Nothing new under the sun, of course - a component we see in more or less all roguelike games - except that they are rarely represented by cockroaches.

The different colours have synergies with each other, but also direct conflicts. Some colours don't play well together at all, so you have to plan your future stamp placements carefully to avoid putting yourself in situations where you are more or less forced to shoot yourself in the foot. You also have a limited number of moves, and the larger stamps use these up much faster. So bigger is not always better - even if they give you significantly higher points than a smaller stamp.

The different icons on the packs change synergies, increase/decrease points, and some are pure obstacles during your stamp placement.

"Cosy gaming" is a genre defined by a calm, cosy and relaxing atmosphere. These attributes can certainly be applied to Roach Post. It is cute, very peaceful and has a cartoon style that is both cheerful and pleasant. It is simply what it is - nothing advanced and nothing that will make your jaw drop in amazement. But as a mental palate cleanser? It fits perfectly.

Roach Post is fun. It has an addictive loop that is only limited by the fact that the game feels a bit repetitive after a few hours of play. The different cockroaches definitely help to vary the experience - but never in a revolutionary way. Just like in Patchwork, it's very satisfying to place polyomino-shaped pieces in an appealing way, and the whole concept is truly "cosy gaming" in its purest form.

So, would you like something small to sink your teeth into between gaming experiences of a more serious and intense nature? Check out Roach Post - you will most likely not be disappointed.