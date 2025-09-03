RML Group has shown off the super-Porsche GTH

HQ

Prototype P39 was the name of this car when it was shown off last autumn and now, just like then, when it has finally appeared in finished production guise, it is a thoroughly modified Porsche 911 Turbo-S. The sports sled from Stuttgart has in this case received new suspension with new dampers and worse brakes, the entire body is made of prepeg carbon fiber and the engine has been cranked up from 600 horsepower to 925 horsepower and 1000 Nm of torque. The price then? £495,000 you can count on and that does not include the donor car which costs £250,000 more. RML announces that they have built the first production model painted in the color "Storm Purple" and after this they will now build 39 more. Then the project is complete.