R.M. Guera refused to watch Django Unchained before creating his comic book adaptation

During our recent trip to Comicon Napoli, we caught up with all manner of exciting individuals involved in the entertainment world, including veteran comic book writer R.M. Guera.

Known for most recently delivering The Goddamned series for Image Comics, the writer and artist is also known for being the individual who created the comic book adaptation of Django Unchained, which debuted around the same time as the film and saw new instalments between 2012 and 2013.

With this being such a high-profile movie, we inquired about what it was like to make the Django Unchained comic book, all in an interview with Guera that you can see below. He explained that it was actually rather challenging to make the comic book from a logistical standpoint, and that to ensure it didn't feel too similar to the movie, Guera refused to watch the film ahead of putting pen to paper.

"One of the most important points for me, doing Django, was not to see the movie. So, I said, I will accept, but I don't want to see the movie. So, they sent me a lot of references, and I tried to adapt it in a way... To my mind, Django was too many people involved. It was a little bit tiring, and the script wasn't adapted. So, it was a constant back and forth with the producer, with this guy, with that guy. It was a little bit tiring. So, to my mind, it should have been done like a very, very thick book, out of everything that was cut out from the movie. And doing the same thing as the movie, my way, I think that, to my mind, it could have been better. It could have been longer, in a way. It could have been separated in chapters, made like a book. So, it was a nice job, very nice job. I'm happy I did it. The script was good, but not adapted. So, this was eating time constantly."

Catch the full interview with Guera below where we also talk about the return of the Vertigo label at DC, his love of the Western genre, and more.