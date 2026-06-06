Riyo Games pays tribute to iconic turn-based RPGs in the strikingly-animated Threads of Time

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Fans of turn-based RPGs have been treated as of late, with all kinds of projects arriving and taking the world by storm. Developer Riyo Games is looking to grab a piece of this pie, as the indie developer appeared at Day of the Devs to show off another look at its upcoming turn-based RPG, known as Threads of Time.

This is a time-travelling adventure that takes players through a variety of eras, from the dinosaurs to the far-future, all to discover the threads that tie these ages together. The aim is to follow the threads to discover the truth behind a sinister plot that aims to unravel the tapestry of time.

To overcome this immense challenge, Threads of Time brings together a host of charismatic characters recruited from different ages, and sees how they defend the timeline from enemies in tense turn-based action. This is all while the gameplay is presented in striking hand-crafted art that combines a variety of styles, from pixel art to 2D cartoon/anime-like aesthetics.

We don't yet know the firm launch date for Threads of Time, but we do know that the game is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S down the line. Check out a trailer for the game below, as well as some images.