Rivian reveals final pricing and launch details on the new R2

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American EV manufacturer Rivian has revealed pricing and specifications for its upcoming Rivian R2, a midsize electric SUV aimed at the mainstream market. Positioned as a more affordable alternative to the company's premium vehicles, the R2 is expected to compete directly with popular crossovers like the Tesla Model Y when deliveries begin in later this year, as reported by Reuters.

The first version customers will see is a high-performance launch model priced at $57.990. That variant uses a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing roughly 656 horsepower and offers an estimated 330 miles of range on a single charge.

More affordable versions will follow. A Premium version with around 450 hp is scheduled to arrive later in 2026 at roughly $53.990, while additional variants are expected over the next year. The lineup will eventually include a rear-wheel-drive model with a longer range and, later on, a base R2 priced around $45.000, which Rivian says will make the SUV its most accessible vehicle yet.

There's still no word on Rivian's ambitious global launch plans for both the R2 and new R2, including in Northeren Europe, however.