Rivian recalls 20.000 cars because of a suspension error

Rivian has yet to properly expand beyond the US to Europe, with the R2 SUV and R3 crossover targeting a 2027 global launch. Until then they must deal with some small issues in their service infrastructure, that now leads to a larger recall.

In an official recall report, Rivian is now recalling nearly 20.000 R1S and R1T models built between 2022 and 2025, that will need to be checked by technicians for a very specific issue. Apparently, Rivian hasn't performed the neccesary service to the suspension, meaning that the affected models in theory could suffer from a seperation of a rear toe link joint.

The problem isn't that the vehicle is more susceptible to this mechanical fault, but more so that the service infrastructure wasn't set up correctly to maintain this part of the two models.

Rivian says the actual amount of failed toe link joints is a "very small number".