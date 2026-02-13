Rivian plans to deliver 25.000 R2 models this year alone

HQ

Rivian saw a lot of succes with their first, rugged and luxurious EV off-roader, the R1, and as they work to expand beyond the US to more European markets, they are also introducing the cheaper crossover R2.

And it would seem that they are very serious about this being a true "mass-market model". The carmaker shared to its investors (through InsideEVs) that they plan to deliver 62.000-67.000 vehicles across its portfolio in 2026, where around 25.000 are the new R2 models.

Production will start in Q2, but Rivian has said that most deliveries will happen towards the back half of the year. The car is expected to cost around $45.000, and this should help to boost the company's already sound financials, where they delivered better than expected results for Q4 2025 with $1.29 billion in revenue.

We're also expecting to see Rivian in Europe this year or in 2027.