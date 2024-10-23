Rivian marks the spookiest season with collection of Halloween car costumes

HQ

To mark the spookiest season of the year, electric car maker Rivian has announced a Halloween update for its cars. This is a software package that enables specifically the R1T and the R1S to have an aesthetic that resembles some 80s classics, be it K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider or the DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future. There is also a haunted house edition that seems to make the car glow green and purple.

The update is currently available and will remain accessible until November 4, something that was affirmed in a social media video starring David Hasselhoff, who took the Knight Rider-like version of a Rivian for a spin.

Would you give your Rivian a Halloween update for this spooky season?

