Rivian cuts jobs a week after the official R2 launch

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Rivian just started shipments on their much beloved R2, but it seems that even though reviews are praising the EV SUV, cuts are still happening.

According to a report from Wall Street Journal 300 positions have been terminated. The layoffs primarily affect salaried employees and come as Rivian looks to streamline operations ahead of its next major growth phase. The company confirmed the cuts, describing them as part of an effort to improve efficiency while continuing to invest in future products.

"We recently restructured a handful of teams within Rivian as we work to profitably scale our business," Rivian says.

Rivian started deliveries of the R2 on June 9th, and is on track to have their first ever profitable year, after having lost $3.6 billion 2025 due to investments and R&D. It plans to ship 20.000 R2's this year.