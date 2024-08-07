Riversimple is building a hydrogen-electric supercar

HQ

Supercars tend to be quite heavy vehicles as they need to carry a lot of machinery and parts in order to deliver top performance. The talented folk over at Riversimple, with the help of folk from Coventry University, are looking to flip this script however, as they have now announced plans for a hydrogen-electric supercar that will weigh around 620kg.

In fact, this will be a bit of a milestone in general as there are only a handful of zero-emission cars that promise more than 400-miles of range and weigh less than 2,000kg, and this upcoming model from Riversimple aims to offer just this but at a third of the weight.

As per the announcement press release, we're told that this car will be able to clock 0-60mph in 3.5s, 0-100mph in 6.4s, have a 410-mile range, a fuel cell that caps at 29kW/39bhp, and a weight that is 1,000kg less than a Lotus Evija.

There's no official name for the car just yet but Riversimple's founder and chief engineer Hugo Spowers has stated, "This car is an antidote to excess and power for the sake of it, and is an opportunity to redefine sports cars for the 21st century. We want the look to embody an elegant and sophisticated simplicity but unquestionably modern - as befits a cutting-edge vehicle with radically different engineering.

This is an ad:

"These supercars will be immense fun to drive and demonstrate exceptional vehicle dynamics, range, refuel time, light weight and, with Coventry University students' help - style."

It's unclear when the car will be presented to the world.

Riversimple

This is an ad: