River Tails: Stronger Together

River Tails: Stronger Together is a new 3D adventure game coming to Kickstarter this November

Furple the cat and Finn the fish get ready to begin their journey in this delightful Kid Onion Studio's game.

If you're a big fan of 3D adventures to share with a friend, then it's good to keep an eye out for River Tails: Stronger Together. The new game - developed by Kid Onion Studio, a studio based in Italy and the UK - is preparing to land on Kickstarter on November.

As two animals, Furple the cat and Finn the fish, players can enjoy this thrilling local co-op adventure, traversing woods and rivers to help this dynamic duo get home in time and fight a white wolf, which is threatening Furple's family. With diversified scenarios filled with various wildlife, River Tails: Stronger Together seems to promise a truly impressive experience, thanks to its cartoony graphics and exciting puzzle mechanics.

Currently, Kid Onion Studio plans to launch River Tails: Stronger Together in 2022, and the Kickstarter campaign is expected to launch in November. We will be keeping an eye on this game, and below you can take a look at some screens to get an idea of ​​the kind of experience this delightful new title aims to offer.

