River Tails: Stronger Together is a new 3D adventure game coming to Kickstarter this November

If you're a big fan of 3D adventures to share with a friend, then it's good to keep an eye out for River Tails: Stronger Together. The new game - developed by Kid Onion Studio, a studio based in Italy and the UK - is preparing to land on Kickstarter on November.

As two animals, Furple the cat and Finn the fish, players can enjoy this thrilling local co-op adventure, traversing woods and rivers to help this dynamic duo get home in time and fight a white wolf, which is threatening Furple's family. With diversified scenarios filled with various wildlife, River Tails: Stronger Together seems to promise a truly impressive experience, thanks to its cartoony graphics and exciting puzzle mechanics.

Currently, Kid Onion Studio plans to launch River Tails: Stronger Together in 2022, and the Kickstarter campaign is expected to launch in November. We will be keeping an eye on this game, and below you can take a look at some screens to get an idea of ​​the kind of experience this delightful new title aims to offer.