River Plate fans create incredible pyrothecnic display to cheer the team into an impossible feat

River Plate fans deployed a spectacular fireworks show at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires to cheer for their team in the second round of the Copa Libertadores semifinal against Atlético Mineiro. A huge display of fire and smoke, red and white, that will cost the club a lot of money.

That is because the gobernment of Buenos Aires has issued an order of closure for the stadium and a penalty, due to unauthorised use of pyrotechnics, as seen in EFE. The Argentinian Football Comitee authorises the use of pyrotechnics in some parts of the stadium, but this happend in the whole stadium.

The images are spectacular. From every part of the Más Monumental stadium, flares and fireworks were fire that completely covered the stadium in red and white smoke. Despite the sanctions, the clubs proudly shared the video on social networks.

In the end, despite the fans' best efforts, River Plate didn't managed the deed the fans were hoping. They had to come back from three goals from the previous match, but the game ended 0-0, despite clear dominance of home team, that shot 35 times. River Plate is out of the Libertadores, but this fireworks display will be remember forever by the thousands of "millonarios", as the club fans are often called.