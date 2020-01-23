Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

River City has its own Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event

The game is also known as Kuni-kun, and you'll get several spirits over the weekend as part of the event.

The official Japanese Twitter account for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has unveiled a new event for the game, as reported in English by Destructoid, which is all about celebrating the Kunio-kun series (known as River City in the West).

You can get four spirits with this event (running over the weekend), including various sprites as you can see below, and this is the latest in a long line of events for the game, including one not too long ago that celebrated Platinum Games' Astral Chain, so Nintendo is clearly focused on franchises both new and old.

It's also worth noting that Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Byleth was revealed as a new addition to the roster recently as well, a character that proved controversial with the community.

Are you ready to see River City again?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content