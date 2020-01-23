River City has its own Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event

The official Japanese Twitter account for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has unveiled a new event for the game, as reported in English by Destructoid, which is all about celebrating the Kunio-kun series (known as River City in the West).

You can get four spirits with this event (running over the weekend), including various sprites as you can see below, and this is the latest in a long line of events for the game, including one not too long ago that celebrated Platinum Games' Astral Chain, so Nintendo is clearly focused on franchises both new and old.

It's also worth noting that Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Byleth was revealed as a new addition to the roster recently as well, a character that proved controversial with the community.

Are you ready to see River City again?

