River City Girls Zero is now available for Playstation and Xbox

River City Girls Zero was released for Switch back in February, but clearly WayForward thinks more people should be allowed to enjoy this retro adventure, which was originally a Super Nintendo title that premiered 1994. Therefore, it is now also available for Playstation and Xbox.

And as is tradition - this means a launch trailer has been released and you can check it out below, something you should do, especially if you are into classic beat 'em ups. River City Girls Zero will also be released for Steam on September 22.