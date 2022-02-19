River City Girls Zero gets Switch launch trailer

HQ

If you feel like some old-school beat 'em up with great music, brilliant design and heavy hitting action - we sure hope you own a Switch. WayForward has now launched River City Girls Zero, which is available on the Eshop.

This is a remaster of the Japanese 1994 classic Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka, in which you get to beat up plenty of baddies playing as either Kunio, Riki, Misako and Kyoko. Check out the wonderful and somewhat trippy launch trailer below. River City Girls Zero is also coming for more formats at a later point.