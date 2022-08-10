River City Girls 2 seems to be delayed

HQ

The classic beat 'em up genre has really bounced back during the last few years thanks to excellent games like River City Girls, Streets of Rage 4, Battletoads and most recently Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

And there is actually more to look forward to, as River City Girls 2 were supposed to be released late this summer. But if you think it's been very quiet about it - you would be on to something. The developer WayForward has now posted a tweet explaining that the game has been hit by a delay to a yet to be confirmed date, although only confirmed for North America.

If this means it is still coming as planned in Europe is unknown at the time of writing, and we have reached out to the developer. Unfortunately, the silence regarding River City Girls 2 for some time and the delay in USA probably mean we should not keep our hopes up. At least they shared some new art, which you can check out below.